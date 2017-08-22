NIMH: Yellow Warning Code For Strong Wind For the Entire Black Sea Coast

Cloudiness will be decreasing from West today. In Eastern Bulgaria, the weather will remain mostly cloudy and rainy, but rains will stop there, too, by the end of the day.



The wind will be moderate, sometimes strong, from North-Northwest.



Maximum temperatures will stand at between 23° and 28°, in the northeastern regions between 20° and 22°, in Sofia around 23°.



The weather forecast was presented from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by Focus News Agency.

Meanwhile, Yellow warning for strong wind has been issued for the entire Black Sea Coast, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Before noon there will be northwest wind with gusts of up to 20 m/s (Beaufort Scale Force 8).

There are good weather conditions for tourism in the western mountains but in the central Bulgarian mountains the weather is bad, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRC) announced.



At Botev Peak the temperature is 3°C, there is fog. The weather in Pamporovo is also not good for tourism. Many places will see rain. All ski lifts are in operation except the one in Vitosha.



No incidents with tourists have been reported in the past twenty-four hours.



More information about the situation and the weather in the mountains is available on the official website of the Mountain Rescue Service ( www.pss.bg/ ) and on the following phone lines: 02/ 9632000 and 088 1470.