Peevski: I Have not and Will not Have Anything to do with the Military Industry

DPS MP Delyan Peevski wrote an open letter to some media - mostly those owned by him, denying his business being related to the operations of the military-industrial complex. According to him, his name is used for false insinuations in the case of the withdrawal of the license of Dunarit and Emco.

Here is the text of Peevski's letter, without editorial intervention:

"In recent days and weeks, some print and electronic media, including televisions, have been using my name to make false suggestions and attempts to connect me with companies in the military-industrial complex, including Dunarit and Emco.

In this connection I firmly declare that I do not have, have never had and will not have in the future, nothing to do with companies in the military industry, including the aforementioned. I have never visited arms expositions in India, Sudan, Qatar, Dubai, or anywhere else, and I have not offered "blasts or shells" or any other military production. Unlike the tying of these and other such frank lies in some media, the activity of arms traders and enterprises is subject to state control so that any interest, deal or property in that area can easily be verified. So the tendentious and utterly false insinuations, as well as the attempts to create totally fake "news" related to my name, are in the first place doomed to total failure.

At the same time, I am aware that interfering with such ridiculous scenarios is obviously dictated by the drive to divert society's attention from the unlawful aims of a group of people whose actions are often the subject of investigations in the media in which I have property - and publications about the drain of the KTB and the continued plundering of assets acquired with depositors' money in it.

Apparently the media illumination of this group of faces and actions provoked them to compose lies about me. However, I assure the guarantors and contractors of these scenarios that, in spite of everything written against me, I will firmly follow my principles by making the utmost effort to make our society objectively aware of everything that is happening with KTB assets and of any wrongful acts associated with them, which damage the state.

In this sense, the desire of same people to conceal the plunder made by them, by printing such absurd statements in my address, will fail. "