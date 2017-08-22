Bulgarian Woman Hit With a Fine of EUR 500 After Taking a Dip in the Waters of the Emblematic Roman Fountain

A 53-year-old Bulgarian woman was hit with a fine of 500 euros after she bathed in the waters of the emblematic Roman fountain at Republika Square, reported BGNES.

Two hours earlier at the other famous fountain Trevi 48- year-old Spanish woman also took a dip. She was also forced to pay the fine.

The new decree was announced this summer by Virginia Raggi, the mayor, after a spate of cases in which visitors stripped off and plunged into centuries-old Baroque fountains.

“The beauty of Rome must be respected by everyone,” Ms Raggi wrote on Facebook. “We will not tolerate behaviour that contravenes decorum and we want to protect the historic, artistic and archaeological heritage of Rome.”

Tourists are also banned from eating or drinking while sitting on the edge of the fountains, clambering over them or allowing pets to drink from them.