149 Illegal Roma Houses are being Destroyed in Sofia's Zaharna Fabrika Quarter

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 22, 2017, Tuesday // 10:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 149 Illegal Roma Houses are being Destroyed in Sofia's Zaharna Fabrika Quarter Source: iNews.bg

143 illegal Roma barracks and 6 illegal houses in the Zaharna Fabrika quarter of Sofia are being demolished this morning, BTV announced.

There is no tension among the Roma at the moment - about 500 people live in illegal buildings. They are dangerous, they are built on a communal terrain.

"The order to demolish the buildings was issued last year. I thank the Ministry of Interior authorities because they are working normally and calmly. We have set up an organization to transport the luggage of people whose houses will be destroyed. And the gradual demolition of some of the sheds began. My priority is not to keep a child out on the street, "Ivan Bozhilov, mayor of the Ilinden district, told Nova TV.

"One of the families will be placed in a municipal home, but they filed their documents two years ago. Each family has 5-6 children. We will try not to let them sleep on the street, "added Bozhilov.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Roma, buildings, demolition
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria