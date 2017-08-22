149 Illegal Roma Houses are being Destroyed in Sofia's Zaharna Fabrika Quarter

143 illegal Roma barracks and 6 illegal houses in the Zaharna Fabrika quarter of Sofia are being demolished this morning, BTV announced.

There is no tension among the Roma at the moment - about 500 people live in illegal buildings. They are dangerous, they are built on a communal terrain.

"The order to demolish the buildings was issued last year. I thank the Ministry of Interior authorities because they are working normally and calmly. We have set up an organization to transport the luggage of people whose houses will be destroyed. And the gradual demolition of some of the sheds began. My priority is not to keep a child out on the street, "Ivan Bozhilov, mayor of the Ilinden district, told Nova TV.

"One of the families will be placed in a municipal home, but they filed their documents two years ago. Each family has 5-6 children. We will try not to let them sleep on the street, "added Bozhilov.