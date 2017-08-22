The Fire at Rostov-on-Don has Covered 120 buildings

Society » INCIDENTS | August 22, 2017, Tuesday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Fire at Rostov-on-Don has Covered 120 buildings Source: Twitter

120 buildings, of which 98 residential, were hit by a large fire in the city of Rostov-on-Don, southwestern Russia. Reports Mediapool. 

About 50 people have been evacuated and are in a temporary accommodation center where people left homeless continue to arrive. Medical assistance has helped about 45 people. The fire broke out in a wooden house in the historic center of Rostov-on-Don with a population of over 1 million people. The fire quickly moved into adjacent buildings, aided by the strong wind. At least 1,200 people have extinguished the flames. According to some Russian media, the fire is deliberate, as developers like to get the land in the center of the city.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, evacuation, Rostov-on-Don
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria