The Fire at Rostov-on-Don has Covered 120 buildings
120 buildings, of which 98 residential, were hit by a large fire in the city of Rostov-on-Don, southwestern Russia. Reports Mediapool.
About 50 people have been evacuated and are in a temporary accommodation center where people left homeless continue to arrive. Medical assistance has helped about 45 people. The fire broke out in a wooden house in the historic center of Rostov-on-Don with a population of over 1 million people. The fire quickly moved into adjacent buildings, aided by the strong wind. At least 1,200 people have extinguished the flames. According to some Russian media, the fire is deliberate, as developers like to get the land in the center of the city.
