Bulgaria: Bulgarian-Romanian Working Meeting Will Discuss the Need of Dunabe Bridge 3

A Bulgarian-Romanian working meeting in the Bulgarian town of Russe on the Dunabe will discuss the need to build a 3rd bridge over the Dunabe on the territory of the cross-border region of Russe-Giurgiu, reported BGNES.

MPs, representatives of state and local administration on both sides of the Dunabe, as well as other interested parties have been invited to attend.

The initiative came from the regional governor of Russe district Galin Grigorov

The initiative comes in response to the growing role of Pan-European transport corridors 7 and 9, the increased trade between Bulgaria and Romania and the huge traffic jams that from the region of Dunabe Bridge 1.

