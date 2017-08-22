Bulgarian President: 'Project for Purchase of New Fighter Aircraft Should Not Be Dropped'

"The project for the purchase of a new fighter aircraft for the needs of the Bulgarian Air Force should by no means be dropped," Bulgaria’s President Roumen Radev said on 21st of August during a visit in Burgas, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

According to the head of State, MIG-29, no matter how good maneuverability it has, does not provide modern combat capabilities.

President Radev, who is a former Commander of the Air Force, said that as a member of NATO, Bulgaria should have modern combat capabilities and therefore a new fighter jet model should be purchased.

"The money invested in MiG-29s will not give us modern capabilities, and will be commensurate with the cost of of procurement of a new aircraft until 2030," Radev said. “The other important thing is that defence spending should be effective. We must first decide what to do about the new aircraft and only then decide how long(depending on the deliveries) and in what way we will arrange the transition to it by maintaining the MiG-29s," the President noted.

President Radev was firm that it is important for our country to have strong navy forces to uphold our military sovereignty, but also to guarantee our economic and energy interests.

The President held a meeting with commanders and service members of the military units in Bourgas to discuss important matters related to the Bulgarian army. After the meeting he was firm that the defence budget should be increased.