Sofia Municipality Will Start Marking Dangerous Trees in Borisova Garden in Sofia
Today will start the marking of dangerous, dry and rotten trees in Borisova Garden, reported bTV.
At the beginning of the month a branch of a tree in the Central Metropolitan park fell on a mother with a child and slightly injured the woman.
Even then, the Municipality of Sofia promised that within a few days the marking of trees in Borisova Garden will start, and from the autumn - the cutting of those trees which are dangerous.
The work of Sofia Municipality will cover the section between the boulevards "Dragan Tsankov", "Peyo Yavorov", "Tsarigradsko shosse" and "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi".
Each tree will be reviewed by a special committee.
- » Sofia Municipality Started Operation For Demolition Of Illegal Roma Homes in Sofia’s Neighbourhood ‘Zaharna Fabrika’
- » No Bulgarians Reported Injured in Italy Earthquake
- » Ministry of Interior and the Directorate of “Automobile Administration”Check Vehicles for Adherence to Traffic Rules
- » Man Threatened with a Knife Emergency Care Team in Sofia
- » 149 Illegal Roma Houses are being Destroyed in Sofia's Zaharna Fabrika Quarter
- » Thousands of Sofia Citizens will not have Hot Water For 3 Days