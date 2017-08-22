Thousands of Sofia Citizens will not have Hot Water For 3 Days

Bulgaria: Thousands of Sofia Citizens will not have Hot Water For 3 Days

A large part of the citizens of Sofia will be left without hot water from today and the inconvenience will last for 3 days, reported bTV.

The reason is a planned repair of Bulgartransgaz on the gas transmission network, which will not give natural gas to some of the heat sources of "Toplofikacia Sofia".

In addition, during the same period, the company will carry out planned repairs of TETS ''Sofia'', ''Zemljane'' and ''Lyulin''.

Until Thursday without hot water will be the neighborhoods ''Lyulin'', ''Nadezhda'', ''Obelya'', ''Ovcha Kupel'', ''Svoboda'', ''Iliyantsi'', ''Zaharna Fabrika'', ''West Park'', ''Serdika'', ''Razsadnika'', , ''Krasna Polyana'', ''Slavia'', ''Buxton'', ''Borovo'', ''Krasno Selo'', ''Beli brezi'', ''Strelbishte'', ''Gotse Delchev'', ''Lagera'', ''Ivan Vazov'', parts of ''Lozenets ".

