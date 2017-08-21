UK Publishes More EU Negotiation Plans

The UK government has set out proposals to ensure trade in goods and services can continue on the day the UK leaves the EU in March 2019, reported BBC.



A position paper calls for goods already on the market to be allowed to remain on sale in the UK and EU without additional restrictions.



It also calls for consumer protections to remain in place.

The Brexit department aims to keep pressure on the EU ahead of the third round of talks in Brussels next week.



A second paper calling for a reciprocal agreement to ensure continued confidentiality for official documents shared by Britain with its EU partners while it was a member state has also been published on Monday.

Further papers are due in the coming days, including one on the crucial issue of the European Court of Justice - a sticking point in talks.

Brussels is refusing to discuss future arrangements, such as trade, until citizens' rights, the UK's "divorce bill" and the Northern Ireland border have been settled.



EU leaders reiterated their stance last week as the UK published proposals about new customs arrangements.



Mr Davis said the latest batch of publications would "drive the talks forward" and "show beyond doubt" that enough progress had been made to move to the next stage of talks.

David Davis said: "These papers will help give businesses and consumers certainty and confidence in the UK's status as an economic powerhouse after we have left the EU.



"They also show that as we enter the third round of negotiations, it is clear that our separation from the EU and future relationship are inextricably linked.



"We have already begun to set out what we would like to see from a future relationship on issues such as customs and are ready to begin a formal dialogue on this and other issues."

But European Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein said the UK's position papers would not alter the framework for talks drawn up by chief negotiator Michel Barnier and approved by the other 27 EU member states.

Other papers expected this week will look at how to maintain the exchange of data with other European countries and future "co-operation" between the different legal systems.