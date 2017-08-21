Bulgaria Willing to Expand Cooperation With South Korea in Culture and Education



As part of the visit of a Bulgarian parliamentary delegation in South Korea, the President of the Bulgarian Parliament Dimitar Glavchev has met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Chung Sye-kyun.



During the meeting Glavchev has pointed out that Bulgaria hails Korean investments in Bulgaria in the automotive, electronics and high technology – sectors in which the Republic of Korea is a world leader.



Hopes have been voiced for expansion of cooperation in culture and education.

"For us, the Republic of Korea is a close country, a priority and long-term partner and friend. Bulgaria and the Republic of Korea share the common fundamental values of democracy, market economy and protection of human rights," Glavchev said, adding that the states should continue developing active political dialogue at the highest level’’, the press office of the Bulgarian Parliament said.



He called for working to stimulate more direct and intense contacts between people and to achieve goals in investment, commodity exchange and tourism.



One example of successful cooperation in these spheres are the Bulgarian language courses at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, and Korean language courses at the Center for Eastern Languages and Studies at St. Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia.



The Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Chung Sye-kyun, has said that there is a good basis for cooperation in the field of defense, information and scientific technology and both countries need to deepen their contacts in these spheres.



‘’I am grateful that the Bulgarians love our culture and hope for future contacts to help them get to know the different faces of our country’’, he stressed.