French Presidency Gives Official Role to Brigitte Macron

Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, will represent the country and carry out charity work but not have the official status of First Lady, following opposition to giving her this title, the presidency announced on Monday (Aug 21), Channel News Asia reported. 

A proposal by Macron during campaigning earlier this year to create a new First Lady status has been shelved, but the presidency had promised to clarify her position and the resources at her disposal.

The former school teacher will have two presidential advisors and her own cabinet, paid for from Macron's budget, and will focus on working with charities helping children and handicapped people.

She will also "represent France at her husband's side during international summits and meetings" and work with the partners of other global leaders to highlight work to combat climate change or domestic violence.

An online petition against creating an official First Lady role - which would have required a change in the law or constitution - garnered more than 300,000 signatures in August.

An opinion poll in early August showed a majority of French people were also opposed, even though Brigitte Macron is a popular figure.



