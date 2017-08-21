The Urban Culture Festival Sofia Breathes Will Take Place in Sofia This Weekend

The Sofia Breathes urban culture festival will surprise its guests this August as organizers say its latest edition will be held on different streets than those used before.

Every Sunday of August for the past seven years, a different venue would be closed to traffic in the afternoon, turning into a pedestrian area for hours and giving way to art performances and vendors stalls with food, beverages and handicraft items.

In 2017, the urban festival Sofia Breathes, which for the eighth consecutive year will close some of the central streets in the city for vehicles to open space for art and culture, will have a new model of conducting.



Traditionally, the festival was held every Sunday in August, and last year it covered green areas and park areas around its locations. This year, the organizers – Sofia Breathes Foundation and Sofia Municipality offer the summer festival to be held on the last Saturdays and Sundays in June and August – June 24 and 25 and August 26 and 27.



The idea is to broaden and diversify the scope of the festival in order to include it in the active cultural program for the preparation of the Bulgarian Chairmanship of the Council of Europe in 2018.



This year’s festival will once again focuses on the support and performance of young Bulgarian artists in the field of applied, visual arts, music and cinema. During Sofia Breathes 2017, the locations will be divided into thematic areas, which has become a successful model since last year.

“The Art Zone” will host the planned concerts, exhibitions and screenings of the festival program, in support of the creative talents of Bulgaria.

The ''Children’s Zone'' will host all the active events that educate, train and entertain our small visitors and their parents and will support the cause against child abuse.

“The Sports Zone” will have a variety of sports facilities and sports items, as well as demonstrations and outdoor trainings on different sports in support of the healthy lifestyle.

“The Bargarin Zone” will presents Bulgarian hand-made artists and designers, as well as exhibitions of the participating artists.