"Ludogorets" Will Host the Matches of Europa League in Razgrad

"Ludogorets Arena" Stadium officially received UEFA permission to accept matches from the group stage of Europa League, the official website of Ludogorets announced, quoted by bTV.

The inspectors of the European football headquarters have found that all the recommendations for the construction of the facility are fulfilled and that the city of Razgrad will be able to host meetings of the European club tournaments.

The club's management is grateful to all those who have made the most of their efforts in recent months to make the ''Ludogorets Arena'' meet the requirements of UEFA.