The Romanina Coastal Guard Detained a Boat Carrying 70 Refugees

August 21, 2017, Monday
The Romaninan coastal guard detained a boat carrying 70 migrants near the port of Mangalia, reports Agerpress.

On the boat there were 23 children, 12 women and 35 man from Syrian and Iraqi descent. One of the women was pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital in Mangalia. In the end of last week the Romanian coastal guard captured motor yacht sailing with Turkish flag that had 69 migrants and was again in the same area. Romanian media say that the Black sea is increasingly preffered and turning into alternative route for migrants fleeing to Europe. 

