Google's Sweet New Android O Set for Eclipse-Themed Unveil

Google will on Monday reveal the 12th version of Android, the world's most prevalent mobile operating system, at roughly the same time as the solar eclipse in the US, according to Abs-Cbn News.



The internet giant teased "some super sweet new powers" with Android O in an eclipsed-themed countdown website. Google's latest will be revealed at 2:40 p.m. in the US (2:40 a.m. Tuesday in Manila).



Android operating systems have been named after deserts starting with 2009's Android Donut. Succeeding names have followed the alphabetical order, including last year's Android Nougat.



Tech websites have speculated that the newest Android version will be called Oreo. Google last used a brand name for an Android release in 2013's Android KitKat.

According to developer previews, Android O will introduce the ability to watch videos on a small screen on top of apps and notifications dots similar to those on Apple's iOS.



Android O will be revealed as Google and manufacturers like Samsung and LG prepare to unveil flagship devices to compete with Apple's 10-year anniversary iPhone.