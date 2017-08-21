Turkey and Iran are Planning an Attack on Kurds

Turkey and Iran were in discussion about a joint military operation against “the kurdish terrorist groups” said the Turkish President Recep Erdogan today. Reports Frognews.

Kurdish forces are acting in effective manner agains ISIS in Syria and Iraq. However, neighoring countries are worried that this is just a step in their plan for forming a soverign state in the region.

The leader of the Iranin General Headquarters, Gen. Mohammad Bageri talked with Turkish representatives about exchange of intelligence data for the improvement and safety of the common border between the two countries. 

