At Least 20 Tourists are Injured after an Accident in Antalya
Source: Twitter
At least 20 tourists, including foreign ones, were injured in a road accident in Antalya, local media reports quoted by BGNES.
The bus in which the victims traveled turned over at the exit of the tunnel on the highway from Antalya to Kemer.
The likely cause of the accident is that the driver has lost control of the vehicle due to wet pavement.
The nationality of the injured tourists has not yet been reported.
