Bulgarian President: 'Having a Strong and Efficient Navy is Very Important to Bulgaria'

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 21, 2017, Monday // 13:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President: 'Having a Strong and Efficient Navy is Very Important to Bulgaria' archive

"Having a strong and efficient navy is very important to Bulgaria, because it guarantees the country's military sovereignty, as well as its economic and energy interests," Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said during his visit to the navy base near the coastal city of Bourgas today.

"Having strong naval forces implies new technical equipment and highly trained and motivated personnel. We should pay our navy the due respect, because the strategic importance of the Black Sea region is ever growing," he added.

Later President Radev will meet with the Mayor Dimitar Nikolov.

Later in the day, President Rumen Radev will visit the town of Samokov on the occasion of the city's official celebration. The festive program will take place at ''Zachary Zograph Square'' and will start at 19.30, reported BGNES. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, Burgas, Samokov, navy, strong, efficient
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria