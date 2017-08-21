Bulgarian President: 'Having a Strong and Efficient Navy is Very Important to Bulgaria'

"Having a strong and efficient navy is very important to Bulgaria, because it guarantees the country's military sovereignty, as well as its economic and energy interests," Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said during his visit to the navy base near the coastal city of Bourgas today.

"Having strong naval forces implies new technical equipment and highly trained and motivated personnel. We should pay our navy the due respect, because the strategic importance of the Black Sea region is ever growing," he added.

Later President Radev will meet with the Mayor Dimitar Nikolov.

Later in the day, President Rumen Radev will visit the town of Samokov on the occasion of the city's official celebration. The festive program will take place at ''Zachary Zograph Square'' and will start at 19.30, reported BGNES.