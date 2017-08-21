Secret Services Weigh up Whether Surgut Atrocity was a Terrorist Attack after ISIS Claim

Man, 19, shot dead by police after knifing and axing seven people in Siberia's oil capital. Reports Siberia Times.

The shocking attack led to five men and two women aged between 27 and 77 suffering stabbing injuries. A medical source said: 'The wounds vary but mainly they are to the head, neck and stomach.'

A chilling video from regional news agency K-Inform shows paramedics rush a blood covered shopper victim to hospital during Saturday's mayhem. The attacker sipped lemonade in a local cafe minutes before entering Severny shopping centre, igniting an explosive device and apparently using a hand axe on a woman shopper close to an ATM. He then made random knife attacks in shopping areas.

He was named by the Moscow media as Artur Gadzhiev, 19, from Dagestan, a Muslim region in the Caucasus. Police have not confirmed his identity. He was 'liquidated' after refusing to surrender to police.

ISIS issued a claim of responsibility, but there appeared to be doubts from law enforcement chiefs that it was an ordered attack by the terrorist group. The nature of the Surgut atrocity is being closely examined by the FSB, it is understood. One local who knew the attacker's family said 'something was wrong with his head' from the age of around 14. It was also reported that the FSB had warned police and regional officials in advance over a possible outrage and additional officers were on the streets. Local sources said law enforcement was investigating the attacker's 'possible psychiatric disorders'.