Car Ploughed into Pedestrians in Marseilles
Source: Twitter
Car ploughed into pedestrians at two stops in Marseilles, France - there were injured people. Reports BitTv.
At the moment, the incident has not been declared a terrorist act. The Marseilles driver is detained, he is known to the police, the authorities are advising people to avoid the tourist area of the city.
