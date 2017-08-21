Car Ploughed into Pedestrians in Marseilles

Society » INCIDENTS | August 21, 2017, Monday // 13:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Car Ploughed into Pedestrians in Marseilles Source: Twitter

Car ploughed into pedestrians at two stops in Marseilles, France - there were injured people. Reports BitTv. 

At the moment, the incident has not been declared a terrorist act. The Marseilles driver is detained, he is known to the police, the authorities are advising people to avoid the tourist area of the city.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: incident, car, pedestrians, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria