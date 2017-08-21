The American Comedian Jerry Lewis Died

Source: Wikipedia

Famous American actor, comedian and director Jerry Lewis died today from natural causes at his home in Las Vegas, surrounded by his family, said the family, quoted by Reuters.

Lewis began his career with humorous sketches, performing in clubs, radio and television. He became popular in the 1940s thanks to the comedy duet with Dean Martin, with whom he split in 1956, after ten years of joint work. He starred in Emir Kusturica's Arizona Dream (1993) and Martin Scorsese's The King of Comedy (1982). In 1960 he made his directorial debut with The Bellboy. Three years later he became a star with his most popular film (also a director and screenwriter) - The Nutty Professor. He has won numerous awards, including an Oscar. He has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

