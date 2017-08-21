The University of Texas Removes Monuments of Confederate Generals from their Campus

The administration of the University of Texas has ordered the removal from campus  the statutes of General Robert Lee and other prominent personalities of the Confederation. The decision, announced by University director Greg Fenvos, argues that such monuments are "symbols of the modern superiority of the white race and neo-Nazism," Reuters reported.

In 2015, the university removed from its territory a statue of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis. Remnants of General Lee, General Albert Sidney Johnston, and Confederate Secretary of the Confederate, General John H. Reagan are now to be removed. Lee's statue will be exhibited at the US Dolphin Center for American History at the University. The nationwide debate over the public monuments of prominent Confederate figures became last week's hot topic for the United States after a woman was killed in clashes between white supremacists and counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. The demonstrations there were against opponents and supporters of the removal of the statue of General Robert Lee.

