Today Starts the Week of Enhanced Control in Regards to Over-speeding Across the EU

With the initiative of TISPOL, the European Road Traffic Police network, from 21 to 27 August 2017, enhanced monitoring of compliance with the permitted maximum speed will be carried out in all Member States, the Ministry of Interior said.

Offenses related to over-speeding are a common occurrence in all European countries and recognized as the most serious cause of serious road accidents and road deaths in Europe, it is estimated by the European network. Excessive and inadequate speed continues to cause the largest share of crashes. According to this indicator, the data for Bulgaria is above the average level compared to the Member States of the European Union. That is why the implementation of enhanced control over the observance of the speed regimes is of utmost importance for the improvement of the traffic situation and the reduction of the road casualties, the Ministry of Interior notes. During inspections, except for exceeding the authorized traffic speed, checks will be carried out on a valid compulsory insurance for motorists.