Facebook is Testing a Personalized List with News

Facebook is testing a new version of its News Feed, offering selected links to news and topics that fit the interests of individual users. All this happens while the company continues to look for ways to increase the time people spend using the largest social network in the world, Reuters reports.

Feature called "Featured Topic" is already being tested in News Feed. Each of the selected posts contains several sentences of text, a link to news, and a photo.

Facebook confirmed that the new feature is in a testing period and was created to help people find stories that fit their taste.

The company often makes changes to the News Feed, usually testing potential features long before making them official.

In May 2016, Facebook changed the procedures behind the "Topic" section after being accused of censoring conservative news, and a Republican senator in the United States insisted on greater transparency.

