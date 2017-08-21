Electricity Production has Increased by 3.64%

Electricity production in the period from January 1 to August 13, 2017, increased to 28,019,217 megawatt an hours, up 3.64 per cent compared to the same period in 2016. This shows the operating data of the Electricity System Operator.

An increase of 6.25% is also accounted for by the current consumption for the same period of time. Since the beginning of the year, 24 788 199 megawatts have been spent at 23 330 168 megawatt hours for the same time last year. Negative is the percentage (minus 12.80) for the export of electricity. For the first eight months of 2017, 3,231,018 megawatt hours of electricity were sold. Since the beginning of the year, the base plants generated 23,714,462 megawatt-hours of electricity, an improvement of 8.28% compared to this period in 2016. There is 8.63% increase in the share of renewable energy sources in the country's transmission network . Their share in the distribution network is plus 2.64%. The participation of hydropower plants (HPPs) in electricity generation has decreased - minus 28.48%.