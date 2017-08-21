New Freight Train Route Between Russia and China
A new rail freight route from the northwestern Chinese province of Qinghai via Kazakhstan to Russia has begun to function today, Xinhua reported, quoted by TASS and DARIK.
The end point of the train with chemical products is the city of Perm, where the load has to be delivered for a maximum of 10 days, 30 days faster than by sea. The track is 6300 km long.
The Chinese authorities expect the increase in the competitiveness of their goods in Russia thanks to the new route.
Official statistics show that currently from China to Central Asian countries and Europe, including Russia, over Eurasian territory regularly travel over 20 freight trains.
- » US to Curb Issuance of Non-Immigrant Visas in Russia
- » Donald Trump to Announce New Strategy on Afghanistan in Major Speech
- » Secret Services Weigh up Whether Surgut Atrocity was a Terrorist Attack after ISIS Claim
- » The University of Texas Removes Monuments of Confederate Generals from their Campus
- » Today Starts the Week of Enhanced Control in Regards to Over-speeding Across the EU
- » Facebook is Testing a Personalized List with News