Bulgaria: New Freight Train Route Between Russia and China Source: Pixabay

A new rail freight route from the northwestern Chinese province of Qinghai via Kazakhstan to Russia has begun to function today, Xinhua reported, quoted by TASS and DARIK.
 
The end point of the train with chemical products is the city of Perm, where the load has to be delivered for a maximum of 10 days, 30 days faster than by sea. The track is 6300 km long.
 
The Chinese authorities expect the increase in the competitiveness of their goods in Russia thanks to the new route.
 
Official statistics show that currently from China to Central Asian countries and Europe, including Russia, over Eurasian territory regularly travel over 20 freight trains.

