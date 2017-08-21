Five People Died in a Missile Attack Aimed at the International Fair in Damascus

Five people were killed in a missile strike against the International Fair in Damascus, the Syrian Center for Human Rights said.

There are still no official information of the number of victims, although Syria's national television confirmed the incident and that there were injured. According to the state television, the rocket has fallen near the entrance to the Syrian capital's exhibition complex, where the fair was opened earlier this week. The number of injured and their condition is not yet known. It is not known where the rocket was launched from.

"We were preparing to welcome visitors when I heard an explosion ... then I saw smoke on the side of the entrance to the showroom," says an eyewitness. The Damascus International Fair is one of the most important economic events in the country, but because of the war that broke out in 2011, its conduct was stopped. This year's fair was held for the first time since the beginning of the conflict, with a ten-day schedule. In the words of the director of the event this year Perez al-Kartli, it was decided to conduct it because of Syria's "return to peace and stability in most regions".