Gallup International: Only 25% of the People in Bulgaria Are Ready To Fight For Their Country

Only 25% of the people in Bulgaria are ready to fight for their country, according to a global study by WIN / Gallup International, quoted by BGNES.

This result puts Bulgaria in 54th place, almost at the bottom of the sociological chart.

The survey shows that 61% of respondents in 64 countries would be ready to fight for their country. There are, however, significant regional differences. For example, sacrifice is at the highest level in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, and lowest in Western Europe. The first two places are Morocco and Fiji (94%), followed by Pakistan and Vietnam (89%).

The history of these countries in recent conflicts gives an interesting comparison. Only 11% of Japanese feel ready for war, and only 13% would like to fight for their homeland, while the percentage is twice as high in the United Kingdom (27%) and France (29%).

It is an interesting fact that 52% of women and 67% of men on the global scale would sacrifice for their country. Those aged 18-34 are the most responsive in this respect - 66% of respondents said they would voluntarily step on the front.

As far as religious diversity is concerned, Muslims (78%) are most likely to fight for their home country. The international study of the WIN / Gallup International Association is a tradition initiated and developed by George Gallup in 1977. It is held every year in 64 countries around the world.