Hunt For Key Suspect for Barcelona Attack Extended Across Europe

The hunt for the driver who killed 13 people in last week's attack in Barcelona has been extended across Europe, Catalan officials say, quoted by BBC.

Police say they have now confirmed the driver's identity, but would not reveal his name.

But Catalan official Joaquim Forn told local radio: "Everything suggests the van driver is Younes Abouyaaqoub".

Authorities say they cannot rule out the possibility that he has slipped across the border to France.

New CCTV footage appears to show him fleeing the scene of the attack on foot.

Three images in El Pais newspaper allegedly show the man walking through La Boqueria market, wearing sunglasses, as he passes other people heading away from Las Ramblas.

Police say they are investigating the possibility that, some 90 minutes later, the suspect stabbed and killed a Spanish man and stole his car.

Yesterday, Catalan police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said that of the 12 suspects, only one - assumed to be Abouyaaqoub - remained at large.

Four were under arrest and there were two sets of human remains to be identified, he said. Five were killed during the second attack in Cambrils.