NIMH: Day Temperatures To Go Down
Cold weather will cross the country today. Moderate, sometimes strong wind will come from Northwest, bringing cold air. Clouds will continue to increase until covering the whole country in the afternoon.
There will be rains with thunders in many areas, more intensely in the western regions.
Day temperatures will decrease. Maximum temperatures will be 25°-30°, or lower in some areas in Western Bulgaria, in Sofia around 21°.
This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
The highest possible risk of fires has been declared for 4 regions: Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv and Haskovo.
