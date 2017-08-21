Hundreds are Protesting in Defense of an Arms Factory

Bulgaria: Hundreds are Protesting in Defense of an Arms Factory

Hundreds of workers at the Emko arms factory protest and threatened to block the Pass of the Republic in Stara Planina. Reports Vesti

The ammunitions company is the second such that the state has revoked work permissions in the last weeks, along with the Rousse "Dunarit".

There are about 1000 people working in Emko, mainly from Tryavna, who are afraid to lose their livelihood.

The plant has been revoked for trading due to discovered misconduct in ammunition storage and in the fire system. But according to employees, this is a targeted attack.

