Danish Archaeologists Discovered Viking Stronghold

Danish archaeologists have discovered a fort of Vikings built in the late 10th century in Borgring, south of Stockholm, according to Science Magazine.



The unusual architecture of the fort shows that the Vikings were not primitive robbers and pirates but technologically advanced people.



The round fortress is the fifth one found in Denmark. However, construction like that has not been found in 60 years. Archaeologists have localized it with LIDAR laser technology, which provides a three-dimensional high-resolution map. It revealed the structure with a diameter of 144 m.



The ideal circular shape shows that the fort was not only a military fortification, but a political symbol and a sign of the king's might, Harald Sinsebbia, united Scandinavia.



The fortress had four main doors through which there were wood-paved roads. The outer walls are made of earth and wood.

The Vikings have not came up with the ideal circular shape of the fortresses. Most likely, they have seen them during their invasion of England, where they existed 100 years earlier. They decided to reproduce them because they could not conquer them.