A Man Driving Stolen Vehicle Crashed into an Airport near Reykjavik

Source: Twitter

A man driving stolen vehicle crashed in the arrival sector at Keflavik International Airport, located near Reykjavik, writes "Island Monitor".

According to the site, the police pursued the driver and stopped him at the intersection near the airport. He came out of the vehicle with his arms raised, pretending to surrender. However, he immediately hit a policeman who approached him, ran to other car and stole it with which he smashed it into a glass wall of the airport, TASS reported.

According to information provided by local authorities, the offender is about 20 years old. No victims in the incident.

