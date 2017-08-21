Merkel Defended her Decision to Open the Borders of Germany for Refugees

German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her decision to open Germany's borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees two years ago, AP cited by DARIK as saying.
 
"I still think my decision was right," Merkel said, after being asked in a pre-election TV interview if she would do differently if she were in the same situation. Earlier, the Chancellor defended her decision as a necessary response to an extraordinary humanitarian situation.
 
She said her government has taken many steps to ensure that the crisis will not happen again.

The surge of nearly a million refugees in Germany in 2015 has sparked criticism of Merkel from some right-wing politicians, including conservative allies in Bavaria.
 
Horst Seehofer, who heads the Christian Social Union, the Bavarian sister party of Merkel's Christian Democrats, seems to have retreated from its longstanding call to limit the number of refugees. Earlier, he insisted on a ceiling of 200,000 refugees per year.


Merkel told German TV station RTL that she will fight for a full four-year term if she is re-elected in September.
 
Asked whether she will run again in 2021, the Chancellor said: "This will be discussed again at the appropriate time."

