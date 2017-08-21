US and South Korea Began Joint Military Exercises

The United States and South Korea have launched joint military exercises under the code name "Ulchi - a defender of freedom," which are expected to further exacerbate the tensions on the Korean Peninsula, global agencies said.

The maneuvers will continue until August 31 and will include computer simulations to prepare against a possible DPRK attack. These include 50,000 South Korean soldiers and nearly 17,500 US soldiers.

South Korean President Mun Gehin said the exercises are entirely defensive and not intended to provoke tension in the region.

North Korea, however, considered them a rehearsal for an invasion of their territory. The media in the Communist state yesterday described the teachings as "reckless" action, which could lead to a nuclear war.