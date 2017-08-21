President Radev will Guarantee the Security of Tsvetan Vasilev if he Returns to Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev will guarantee the security of banker Tsvetan Vasilev if he decides to return to Bulgaria and testify in the KTB case. This assured the head of state in Pomorie, said Nova TV.

Radev explained that by declassifying the two shorthand notes for the bank gave illumination in the scandal and hence it all now depends on the justice system.

In the words of the president, Tsvetan Vasilev can make a lot of contribution to clarifying the bank's bankruptcy, but this should be done in a transparent to the public process.

The head of state also commented on the noise checks at sea. According to Radev, there should be a conversation between the state and the owners of clubs. "The whole scandal around Sunny Beach is about some things we all know. I hope the government will initiate this dialogue. The rules must be clear in advance and not be changed in the middle of the season, "commented Rumen Radev.