Nationalists Attacked a Mosque in Granada

The main mosque in Granada was attacked yesterday by a group of far-right youngsters who threw up smoke and chanted xenophobic and anti-Islamic slogans, Spanish media reported. At the time of the mosque attack, there were several hundred people.

"The one who financed this mosque has funded terrorism, why are the authorities silent?", said one banner. The police arrived 15 minutes after the start of the action and the protesters fled.

Inscriptions with threats against Muslims appeared on the facades of the mosques of Logroño (Rioja Autonomous Region), the Catalan city of Montblanc and Seville (Autonomous Province of Andalusia).

Spanish Muslims organize actions in honor of the victims of the attacks. Also yesterday evening, hundreds gathered in Puerta del Sol in Madrid. Similar events took place in other cities. The Spanish Islamic Commission has condemned the violence immediately after the attacks. About a hundred Muslim municipalities in Catalunya are planning a major anti-terror action today in Barcelona.