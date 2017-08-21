A Specialized Team in Burgas Destroyed the Naval Mine Near the 'Coral' Beach

A specialized team in Burgas yesterday destroyed the naval mine which was found near the Coral beach in Tsarevo, the Ministry of Defense announced, quoted by BGNES.

The actions of the team were lead by Captain lll rank Krasimir Ivanov.

The naval mine is from type ‘’mining defender’’ and was about 30 meters away from the coastline.

Historically, naval mines played an important role in maritime warfare in the Black Sea. Spurred on by lessons learned during World War I and World War II, the Soviet Black Sea Fleet deployed considerable numbers of offensive and defensive mines in the Black Sea littoral waters, particularly in the northwestern portion of this body of water.

Тhe northwestern sector of the Black Sea is economically important: its waters are crisscrossed by dense maritime shipping lanes, and it features several important Black Sea ports—Odesa (Ukraine), Constanza (Romania), Varna and Burgas (Bulgaria)—as well as the mouths of key water arteries (the Danube, Dnieper, Dniester and the Southern Bug) and a number of relatively large bays, writes the Jamestown.org.

