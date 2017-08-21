Russian Jets Kill Over 200 Islamic State Militants
Russia's air force has destroyed a large column of Islamic State fighters on their way to the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor, killing over 200 militants, Russian news agencies cited Russia's Defence Ministry as saying on Monday, Reuters reported.
Islamic State is concentrating its forces around Deir al-Zor after being pushed out of the south of Raqqa Province and the west of Homs Province by Syrian land forces and the Russian air force, the ministry said.
It said its planes had also destroyed the militants' military equipment. It did not say when the strike took place.
