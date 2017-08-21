Bulgarian Parliamentary Delegation to Pay an Official Visit to the Republic of Korea

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliamentary Delegation to Pay an Official Visit to the Republic of Korea

A delegation of Bulgarian Parliament, headed by its President Dimitar Glavchev will pay an official visit to the Republic of Korea from August 21st to the 23rd at the invitation of Chung Sye-kyun, speaker of the country’s National Assembly.

The Bulgarian delegation will hold talks in parliament and will meet with the country’s Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon.

The delegation includes the Chairman of the Friendship Group Bulgaria - Republic of Korea Mihail Hristov, the Deputy Chairperson of the group Desislava Atanasova and the members of the group Nikolay Aleksandrov, Dzhevdet Chakarov and Krastina Taskova, the National Assembly announced, quoted by BGNES.

The President of Bulgaria’s National Assembly will lay a wreath at the National Cemetery, where Koreans who have laid down their lives for the national independence in the Korean and in the Vietnam War are laid to rest. 

Dimitar Glavchev, Bulgarian delegation, Korea, independence
