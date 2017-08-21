English Tourist Died after Falling from the Third Floor of a Hotel in Sunny Beach

Society » INCIDENTS | August 21, 2017, Monday // 10:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: English Tourist Died after Falling from the Third Floor of a Hotel in Sunny Beach Archive

An English tourist has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Sunny Beach, police said in Bourgas, cited by FOCUS News Agency.

The incident report was received on August 17th, in the evening. The 20-year-old was hospitalized in clinical death and died on August 19th. The causes of the fall are in the process of clarification. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case. In recent years, the resort has had many deaths caused by falling from balconies and windows. A particularly popular "sport" was the so-called "balconing" practiced by drunken tourists trying to jump in the hotel pool from their balcony.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: incident, tourist, Sunny Beach
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria