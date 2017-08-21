English Tourist Died after Falling from the Third Floor of a Hotel in Sunny Beach

An English tourist has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Sunny Beach, police said in Bourgas, cited by FOCUS News Agency.

The incident report was received on August 17th, in the evening. The 20-year-old was hospitalized in clinical death and died on August 19th. The causes of the fall are in the process of clarification. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case. In recent years, the resort has had many deaths caused by falling from balconies and windows. A particularly popular "sport" was the so-called "balconing" practiced by drunken tourists trying to jump in the hotel pool from their balcony.