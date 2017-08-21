Young Girl Found Dead in Elevator in Burgas

A young girl was found dead in an elevator in a resident building in the Burgas district of ''Meden Rudnik''.

A 15-year-old boy is detained for the murder, bTV learned.

The body was found by neighbors who called the police.

The prosecution is expected to give details of the crime. The police carry out a survey of the murder scene.

