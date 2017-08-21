For the Last 7 days, More Than 130 Fires Have Been Extinguished in Bulgaria

For the last seven days, more than 130 fires have been extinguished in the country.

This was announced by Chief Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov, Director of Fire Safety and Protection of the Population, reported bTV.

‘’ There is currently no fire that is not under control. There are three more serious outbreaks, but they were monitored during the night in Yambol, Stara Zagora and Haskovo’’, he said.

According to him, compared to August 2016, this year in August are registered so far 31 fires more.

More than 80 percent of them are in open country and forest areas and stubble fields. In the fires there are no dead and injured people.

And there is no heavy fire that we can not handle, he added.

''In the situation we are in - high temperatures and lack of rainfall, the number of accidents is likely to increase'', he warned.

‘’In over 90% of cases, the main cause of the fires is human interference’’, Nikolov further said.