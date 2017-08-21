Grigor Dimitrov Wins His 1st Masters 1000 Tite in the Finals in Cincinnati

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov have won his first Masters 1000 title in the finals in Cincinnati after stunning 6-3, 7-5 win vs Nick Kyrgios, Australia.

In order to reach the decisive match he went through four rivals - Feliciano Lopez, the ‘’black cat’’ Juan Martin del Potro, Yuichi Sugita and John Isner.

26-year old Dimitrov displayed patience and discipline throughout the entire tournament.

In the finals match he was in complete control of the game neutralizing Kyrgios’ powerful shots.

Before this match Dimitrov and Kyrgios have played against each other just once.

This is the first Masters 1000 cup for Grigor Dimitrov and his 3rd title for the season after the titles in Brisbane and in Sofia.