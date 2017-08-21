Grigor Dimitrov Wins His 1st Masters 1000 Tite in the Finals in Cincinnati

Sports | August 21, 2017, Monday // 09:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Wins His 1st Masters 1000 Tite in the Finals in Cincinnati archive

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov have won his first Masters 1000 title in the finals in Cincinnati after stunning 6-3, 7-5 win vs Nick Kyrgios, Australia.

In order to reach the decisive match he went through four rivals - Feliciano Lopez, the ‘’black cat’’ Juan Martin del Potro, Yuichi Sugita and John Isner.

26-year old Dimitrov displayed patience and discipline throughout the entire tournament.

In the finals match he was in complete control of the game neutralizing Kyrgios’ powerful shots.

Before this match Dimitrov and Kyrgios have played against each other just once.

This is the first Masters 1000 cup for Grigor Dimitrov and his 3rd title for the season after the titles in Brisbane and in Sofia. 

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: masters 1000, title, Grigor Dimitrov, tennis, Cincinnati
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria