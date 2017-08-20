Olympic Medalist Velichko Cholakov Passed Away

The weightlifter champion Velichko Cholakov has died suddenly, his relatives reported,quoted by BTV.



They explained that he fell sick after 10:00 am today, that they called a team of emergency care, who found he had a heart attack. Velichko Cholakov is an honorary citizen of Smolyan.

He was a bronze medalist from the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004 in the 105-kg category, which makes him the only Bulgarian Olympic medalist in weight-lifting in this heaviest category.

Cholakov also grapped the world champion’s title, as well as the European champion’s title in the same category.



In recent years he has been a coach of young weightlifters in the city. In 2016 he was named Coach of the Year, and his athlete Zlatomir Kovachev for Sportsman of the Year.



GERB MP Daniela Daritkova and the Mayor of Smolyan Nikolay Melemb expressed condolences to the relatives of Facebook.