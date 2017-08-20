Russia Prepared to Supply Gas to Both Greece, Bulgaria if Necessary

Russia is prepared to supply gas from the TurkStream pipeline to both Greece and Bulgaria if necessary, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters, quoted by Kiev Post.

“We are constantly discussing these matters with countries that are interested in receiving Russian gas, including with Greece and Italy. Bulgaria is now again part of the initiative to supply gas via the country,” he said.

“These are all questions that are being worked on today. I think that now it is a good idea to talk about which area is more advanced. These and other areas are interesting for both Russian suppliers and for consumers. We have a lot of gas and if needed, we can supply it to both [Greece and Bulgaria],” the minister said.

“The main thing is that, first and foremost the necessary confirmations were obtained concerning the EU and European Commission so that there were guarantees for the implementation of these long-term infrastructure projects,” Novak said.