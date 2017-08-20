Minister of Tourism: 'I Am Ready to Meet Representatives of the Union of Owners of Sunny Beach'

Bulgarian Minister of Tourism Nikolina Anglekova has announced she was ready to meet representatives of the Union of Owners of Sunny Beach in order to discuss the situation in the Black Sea resort.

‘’Problems accumulated for years can only be solved through dialogue, and checks in clubs should not mar the tourism image of the country’’, the Minister said.

Angela also said the Deputy Prime Minister's actions had not been coordinated with her, and they had not yet been able to talk about it.

People are right, we can not put the whole Bulgarian Black Sea coast under a common denominator ",the Minister of Tourism agrees with the protestors, according to Vesti.bg

"The law needs to be respected, but the way and methods should not harm Bulgarian tourism," Angelkova further said.

She added that for the first six months of 2017 the number of foreign tourists visiting Bulgaria has risen