Risk of Fires in Bulgaria Remains High

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 20, 2017, Sunday // 12:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Risk of Fires in Bulgaria Remains High NIMH

The risk of fires remains extremely high in Southeastern and Northern Bulgaria as well as in the Struma River valley, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has warned, quoted by '24 Chasa' Newspaper. 

Code red has been declared in ten districts across the country. Some of them are Vratsa, Pleven, Blagoevgra, Burgass, Yambol, Haskovo, Sliven and Stara Zagora

In most other parts of Bulgaria the risk of forest fires remains high or very high, experts added and called for caution.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, fire alerd, code red
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria