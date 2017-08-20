Risk of Fires in Bulgaria Remains High

The risk of fires remains extremely high in Southeastern and Northern Bulgaria as well as in the Struma River valley, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has warned, quoted by '24 Chasa' Newspaper.

Code red has been declared in ten districts across the country. Some of them are Vratsa, Pleven, Blagoevgra, Burgass, Yambol, Haskovo, Sliven and Stara Zagora

In most other parts of Bulgaria the risk of forest fires remains high or very high, experts added and called for caution.