Bulgarian best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has achieved a historic success and will play in the first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 final in his career so far.

After overcoming John Isner at the semi-final, Dimitrov is now to face Australian Nick Kyrgios, who won against Spanish David Ferrer.

The match between two of them will start around 23.00, reported bTV.

In order to reach the decisive match he went through four rivals - Feliciano Lopez, the ‘’black cat’’ Juan Martin del Potro, Yuichi Sugita and John Isner.

Dimitrov and Kyrgios have played against each other just once.

Kyrgios is 22 years old and occupies the 23rd position in the World rankings.

This was at Indian Wells in 2015 when the Bulgarian became winner after three sets.